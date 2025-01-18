Texas Southern takes on Alcorn State in conference matchup

Alcorn State Braves (2-14, 2-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (5-11, 2-1 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Alcorn State Braves (2-14, 2-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (5-11, 2-1 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State takes on Texas Southern in SWAC action Saturday.

The Tigers are 4-2 on their home court. Texas Southern ranks sixth in the SWAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Hunter averaging 2.1.

The Braves are 2-1 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State ranks eighth in the SWAC shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Texas Southern is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Texas Southern has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

The Tigers and Braves square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kavion McClain is averaging 14 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers.

Mike Pajeaud is averaging 4.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Braves: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.