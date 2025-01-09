Texas Southern plays Mississippi Valley State on 8-game road slide

Texas Southern Tigers (3-10, 2-0 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-12, 0-2 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 7…

Texas Southern Tigers (3-10, 2-0 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-12, 0-2 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will look to stop its eight-game road skid when the Tigers take on Mississippi Valley State.

The Delta Devils are 1-1 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is seventh in the SWAC in rebounding with 31.2 rebounds. Serenity Echols leads the Delta Devils with 3.4 boards.

The Tigers are 2-0 in SWAC play.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 33.3% from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern’s 34.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.6 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has given up to its opponents (44.3%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Yanna Maxey is averaging 8.9 points for the Delta Devils.

Courtlyn Loudermill is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

