Texas Southern plays Alcorn State in conference showdown

Alcorn State Braves (2-14, 2-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (5-11, 2-1 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alcorn State Braves (2-14, 2-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (5-11, 2-1 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits Texas Southern in SWAC action Saturday.

The Tigers are 4-2 on their home court. Texas Southern is fourth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 78.4 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Braves are 2-1 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State gives up 78.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.0 points per game.

Texas Southern’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Texas Southern allows.

The Tigers and Braves face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kavion McClain is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Tigers.

Mike Pajeaud is averaging 4.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Braves: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.