Texas Southern hosts Jackson State following Ruffin’s 26-point performance

Jackson State Tigers (4-13, 4-0 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (6-11, 3-1 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State faces Texas Southern after Daeshun Ruffin scored 26 points in Jackson State’s 79-70 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 5-2 in home games. Texas Southern ranks fifth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 31.2 rebounds. Kenny Hunter leads the Texas Southern Tigers with 6.5 boards.

The Jackson State Tigers are 4-0 in SWAC play. Jackson State gives up 81.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.3 points per game.

Texas Southern’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Texas Southern allows.

The Texas Southern Tigers and Jackson State Tigers meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kavion McClain is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Texas Southern Tigers, while averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals.

Jayme Mitchell is scoring 10.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Jackson State Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Jackson State Tigers: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

