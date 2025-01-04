Texas Longhorns play the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies, aim for 5th straight win

Texas Longhorns (11-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (11-2) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5;…

Texas Longhorns (11-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (11-2)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Longhorns take on No. 13 Texas A&M.

The Aggies are 7-0 in home games. Texas A&M scores 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

The Longhorns have gone 1-0 away from home. Texas scores 84.5 points while outscoring opponents by 22.5 points per game.

Texas A&M scores 76.2 points, 14.2 more per game than the 62.0 Texas allows. Texas scores 21.9 more points per game (84.5) than Texas A&M allows (62.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Aggies.

Tre Johnson is shooting 49.1% and averaging 19.7 points for the Longhorns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 74.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

