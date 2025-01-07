Texas hosts Broome and No. 2 Auburn

Auburn Tigers (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (11-3, 0-1 SEC) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (11-3, 0-1 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -10.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn faces Texas after Johni Broome scored 24 points in Auburn’s 84-68 victory against the Missouri Tigers.

The Longhorns have gone 8-1 at home. Texas averages 82.7 points while outscoring opponents by 19.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-0 against SEC opponents. Auburn has an 11-1 record against opponents over .500.

Texas averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Auburn gives up. Auburn has shot at a 51.1% rate from the field this season, 11.4 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

The Longhorns and Tigers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Johnson is shooting 46.6% and averaging 19.0 points for the Longhorns.

Broome is averaging 18.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 blocks for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 88.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.