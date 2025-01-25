Texas and No. 13 Texas A&M square off for conference showdown

Texas A&M Aggies (15-4, 4-2 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (13-6, 2-4 SEC) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M Aggies (15-4, 4-2 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (13-6, 2-4 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas takes on No. 13 Texas A&M in a matchup of SEC teams.

The Longhorns are 9-3 on their home court. Texas is seventh in the SEC in team defense, allowing 66.2 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Aggies are 4-2 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M is second in college basketball with 13.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Solomon Washington averaging 2.7.

Texas’ average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Johnson is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zhuric Phelps is shooting 38.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Aggies. Pharrel Payne is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

