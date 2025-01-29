Texas A&M visits Arkansas following Higginbottom’s 32-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (10-9, 3-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (8-14, 1-6 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (10-9, 3-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (8-14, 1-6 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts Texas A&M after Izzy Higginbottom scored 32 points in Arkansas’ 89-69 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Razorbacks are 6-6 on their home court. Arkansas has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 3-4 against conference opponents. Texas A&M is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

Arkansas averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 65.7 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 77.5 Arkansas allows.

The Razorbacks and Aggies face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki Smith is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 10.5 points. Higginbottom is averaging 22.5 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Aicha Coulibaly is averaging 12.8 points for the Aggies. Sole Williams is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.