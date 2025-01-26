Texas A&M plays No. 5 LSU after Coulibaly’s 21-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (10-8, 3-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (20-1, 5-1 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M Aggies (10-8, 3-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (20-1, 5-1 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits No. 5 LSU after Aicha Coulibaly scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 61-55 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Tigers are 13-0 on their home court. LSU scores 89.0 points while outscoring opponents by 26.6 points per game.

The Aggies are 3-3 in conference matchups. Texas A&M is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

LSU’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 66.6 points per game, 4.2 more than the 62.4 LSU allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Aggies face off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 19.6 points, six rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Aneesah Morrow is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sahara Jones is averaging 10.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Sole Williams is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

