Texas A&M hosts Strack and No. 11 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (16-1, 5-0 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-8, 2-3 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kentucky visits Texas A&M after Clara Strack scored 25 points in Kentucky’s 78-64 win against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Aggies are 8-3 on their home court. Texas A&M averages 66.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 against SEC opponents. Kentucky averages 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 20.3 points per game.

Texas A&M’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Kentucky gives up. Kentucky has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The Aggies and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sole Williams averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc. Aicha Coulibaly is shooting 48.5% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Georgia Amoore is scoring 18.5 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Wildcats. Strack is averaging 14.2 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

