Texas A&M faces No. 10 Oklahoma on 3-game road slide

Texas A&M Aggies (8-7, 1-2 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-3, 1-2 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hits the road against No. 10 Oklahoma looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Sooners are 7-1 on their home court. Oklahoma ranks second in college basketball with 22.3 assists per game led by Payton Verhulst averaging 4.0.

The Aggies are 1-2 in SEC play. Texas A&M averages 16.7 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Oklahoma makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Texas A&M averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Oklahoma allows.

The Sooners and Aggies face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raegan Beers is averaging 17.3 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Sooners.

Aicha Coulibaly is scoring 12.1 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 88.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

