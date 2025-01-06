Texas A&M-CC visits White and New Orleans

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-6, 2-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-12, 0-3 Southland) New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-6, 2-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-12, 0-3 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -9; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Texas A&M-CC after James White scored 23 points in New Orleans’ 76-64 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Privateers have gone 0-2 in home games. New Orleans averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 0-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Islanders have gone 2-1 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC has a 4-5 record against teams over .500.

New Orleans is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents. Texas A&M-CC averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game New Orleans allows.

The Privateers and Islanders match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is scoring 19.4 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Privateers.

Owen Dease is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 9.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

