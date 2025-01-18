Texas A&M-CC visits Bailey and Incarnate Word

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (12-6, 5-1 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-8, 2-4 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (12-6, 5-1 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-8, 2-4 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -2.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts Texas A&M-CC after Davion Bailey scored 22 points in Incarnate Word’s 88-82 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Cardinals are 7-2 on their home court. Incarnate Word is third in the Southland scoring 77.6 points while shooting 49.2% from the field.

The Islanders have gone 5-1 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is 5-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Incarnate Word makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 51.3% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Incarnate Word have averaged.

The Cardinals and Islanders face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalin Anderson is averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 assists for the Cardinals.

Owen Dease is averaging 9.9 points for the Islanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.