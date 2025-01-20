Texas A&M-CC takes road win streak into matchup with Houston Christian

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-6, 6-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (7-11, 4-3 Southland) Houston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-6, 6-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (7-11, 4-3 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Islanders play Houston Christian.

The Huskies are 5-5 in home games. Houston Christian has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Islanders are 6-1 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC ranks sixth in the Southland with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Garry Clark averaging 2.2.

Houston Christian is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents. Texas A&M-CC averages 10.8 more points per game (81.5) than Houston Christian allows to opponents (70.7).

The Huskies and Islanders match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Mackey is averaging 15 points for the Huskies.

Jordan Roberts averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Islanders: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.