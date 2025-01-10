Texas A&M-CC takes on UT Rio Grande Valley, aims for 4th straight victory

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-5, 2-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-6, 3-1 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-5, 2-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-6, 3-1 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC comes into a matchup against UT Rio Grande Valley as winners of three games in a row.

The Islanders have gone 8-1 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is 4-5 against opponents over .500.

The Vaqueros are 2-2 in conference matchups. UT Rio Grande Valley is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas A&M-CC makes 51.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than UT Rio Grande Valley has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). UT Rio Grande Valley averages 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Texas A&M-CC allows.

The Islanders and Vaqueros meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garry Clark is shooting 60.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Islanders.

K.T. Raimey is averaging 13.6 points for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.