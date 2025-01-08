Texas A&M-CC puts home win streak on the line against Northwestern State

Northwestern State Demons (6-7, 3-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-5, 1-2 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Demons (6-7, 3-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-5, 1-2 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Islanders face Northwestern State.

The Islanders have gone 4-2 in home games. Texas A&M-CC ranks second in the Southland in team defense, giving up 55.6 points while holding opponents to 32.9% shooting.

The Demons are 3-1 in Southland play. Northwestern State averages 60.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Texas A&M-CC makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Northwestern State has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Northwestern State has shot at a 37.6% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 32.9% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The Islanders and Demons meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeda Whitner is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 5.9 points.

Mya Blake is shooting 40.5% and averaging 13.9 points for the Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 56.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

