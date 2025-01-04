Texas A&M-CC plays SE Louisiana on 5-game road skid

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-7, 0-2 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-7, 0-2 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC will look to stop its five-game road losing streak when the Islanders face SE Louisiana.

The Lions have gone 2-0 in home games. SE Louisiana is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Islanders are 1-1 in conference play. Texas A&M-CC is second in the Southland scoring 82.1 points per game and is shooting 50.9%.

SE Louisiana’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC scores 13.9 more points per game (82.1) than SE Louisiana allows (68.2).

The Lions and Islanders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Hines Jr. is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Lions.

Garry Clark is shooting 60.9% and averaging 14.5 points for the Islanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.