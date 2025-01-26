Texas A&M-CC plays McNeese, looks to break home skid

McNeese Cowgirls (7-12, 2-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-9, 2-6 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

McNeese Cowgirls (7-12, 2-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-9, 2-6 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hosts McNeese looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Islanders are 4-5 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC ranks fifth in the Southland with 13.5 assists per game led by Mireia Aguado averaging 3.4.

The Cowgirls are 2-6 against Southland opponents. McNeese is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese has shot at a 38.0% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 34.2% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The Islanders and Cowgirls meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguado is scoring 11.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Islanders. Paige Allen is averaging 10.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games.

Mireia Yespes is averaging 8.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Cowgirls. Paris Guillory is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Cowgirls: 2-8, averaging 54.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

