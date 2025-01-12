Texas A&M-CC hosts Northwestern State following Thomas’ 25-point showing

Northwestern State Demons (8-8, 4-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-6, 4-1 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Demons (8-8, 4-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-6, 4-1 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits Texas A&M-CC after Micah Thomas scored 25 points in Northwestern State’s 75-67 win over the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Islanders have gone 9-1 in home games. Texas A&M-CC ranks second in the Southland with 17.1 assists per game led by Owen Dease averaging 2.2.

The Demons are 4-1 against conference opponents. Northwestern State scores 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Texas A&M-CC scores 82.7 points, 11.9 more per game than the 70.8 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Texas A&M-CC allows.

The Islanders and Demons face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garry Clark is averaging 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Islanders.

Addison Patterson is averaging 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Demons: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

