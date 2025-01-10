Texas A&M-CC hosts conference rival UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-8, 3-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-6, 1-3 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 2…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-8, 3-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-6, 1-3 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paige Allen and Texas A&M-CC host Charlotte O’Keefe and UT Rio Grande Valley in Southland action.

The Islanders have gone 4-3 at home. Texas A&M-CC averages 65.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Vaqueros are 3-2 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley allows 64.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 41.7% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 37.8% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 32.6% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The Islanders and Vaqueros meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mireia Aguado is averaging 11.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Islanders.

Kade Hackerott is averaging 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 57.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

