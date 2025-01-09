Texas A&M-CC hosts conference foe Northwestern State

Northwestern State Demons (6-7, 3-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-5, 1-2 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Demons (6-7, 3-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-5, 1-2 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mya Blake and Northwestern State visit Paige Allen and Texas A&M-CC on Thursday.

The Islanders have gone 4-2 at home. Texas A&M-CC is fourth in the Southland with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Monae’ Duffy averaging 2.6.

The Demons have gone 3-1 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State averages 18.5 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Texas A&M-CC makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Northwestern State has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Northwestern State averages 60.3 points per game, 4.7 more than the 55.6 Texas A&M-CC gives up.

The Islanders and Demons square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mireia Aguado is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Islanders.

Blake is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 56.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

