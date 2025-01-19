Texas A&M-CC heads to Houston Christian for conference showdown

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-6, 6-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (7-11, 4-3 Southland) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-6, 6-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (7-11, 4-3 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryson Dawkins and Houston Christian host Garry Clark and Texas A&M-CC in Southland play Monday.

The Huskies have gone 5-5 in home games. Houston Christian gives up 70.7 points and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Islanders are 6-1 in conference play. Texas A&M-CC is third in the Southland with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Clark averaging 5.4.

Houston Christian averages 66.7 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 68.4 Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Houston Christian allows.

The Huskies and Islanders square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Mackey is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Huskies.

Jordan Roberts averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Islanders: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

