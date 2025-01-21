Terry leads Georgia Tech against Virginia Tech after 23-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (8-10, 3-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-11, 2-6 ACC) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (8-10, 3-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-11, 2-6 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Virginia Tech after Lance Terry scored 23 points in Georgia Tech’s 91-78 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Yellow Jackets are 8-5 on their home court. Georgia Tech is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Hokies are 3-4 in ACC play. Virginia Tech has a 5-10 record against opponents over .500.

Georgia Tech’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech averages 70.4 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 73.9 Georgia Tech allows.

The Yellow Jackets and Hokies square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naithan George is averaging 10.4 points and 6.2 assists for the Yellow Jackets.

Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 7.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Hokies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.