Terry and Georgia Tech host Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (8-10, 3-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-11, 2-6 ACC) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (8-10, 3-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-11, 2-6 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -5.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech takes on Virginia Tech after Lance Terry scored 23 points in Georgia Tech’s 91-78 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 8-5 at home. Georgia Tech averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hokies have gone 3-4 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech gives up 73.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Georgia Tech is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Virginia Tech allows to opponents. Virginia Tech has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Javian McCollum is averaging 12.9 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Toibu Lawal is averaging 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hokies. Mylyjael Poteat is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.