Terry and Eastern Michigan host Akron

Akron Zips (9-5, 2-0 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-7, 1-1 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Akron Zips (9-5, 2-0 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-7, 1-1 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on Akron after Jalen Terry scored 26 points in Eastern Michigan’s 90-87 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Eagles have gone 3-2 in home games. Eastern Michigan is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Zips have gone 2-0 against MAC opponents. Akron is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Michigan scores 72.1 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 72.7 Akron allows. Akron averages 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Eastern Michigan gives up.

The Eagles and Zips face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals.

Tavari Johnson is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.5 points for the Zips.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.