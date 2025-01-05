Terence Harcum lifts Murray State to 66-59 victory over Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Terence Harcum scored 20 points to lead Murray State to a 66-59 victory over Drake…

Harcum shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Racers (8-7, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Kylen Milton scored 15.

Isaia Howard finished with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (12-2, 2-2). Bennett Stirtz added 13 points, four assists and five steals. Mitch Mascari finished with 11 points.

Murray State was tied with Drake at the half, 26-26, with Harcum scoring eight. Murray State took the lead for good with 60 seconds left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Harcum to make it a 62-59 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

