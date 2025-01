GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee, top-ranked team in men’s basketball, blown out 73-43 by No. 8 Florida in first loss…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee, top-ranked team in men’s basketball, blown out 73-43 by No. 8 Florida in first loss of season.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.