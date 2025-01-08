Tennessee Tech visits Lune and Eastern Illinois

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-4, 3-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-6, 5-0 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-4, 3-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-6, 5-0 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois faces Tennessee Tech after Ella Lune scored 23 points in Eastern Illinois’ 69-56 victory against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Panthers are 6-0 on their home court. Eastern Illinois has a 3-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-1 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech leads the OVC with 15.2 assists. Peyton Carter paces the Golden Eagles with 3.8.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Eastern Illinois gives up.

The Panthers and Golden Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy McGlone is averaging 18 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Panthers.

Reghan Grimes is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 64.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

