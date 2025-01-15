Tennessee Tech takes home win streak into matchup with Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-9, 4-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-8, 4-2 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-9, 4-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-8, 4-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Golden Eagles play Southeast Missouri State.

The Golden Eagles are 6-0 on their home court. Tennessee Tech is the top team in the OVC with 15.9 assists per game led by Jaylon Johnson averaging 4.9.

The Redhawks are 4-3 in conference play. Southeast Missouri State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Tennessee Tech makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Southeast Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Redhawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Egbuniwe is averaging 11.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Tedrick Washington Jr. is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

