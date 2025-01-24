Tennessee Tech plays UT Martin on 4-game win streak

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-5, 7-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (7-13, 4-5 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-5, 7-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (7-13, 4-5 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Golden Eagles take on UT Martin.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-5 at home. UT Martin is 5-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Eagles are 7-2 in conference matchups. Tennessee Tech is third in the OVC scoring 69.2 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

UT Martin is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 40.6% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 42.4% shooting opponents of UT Martin have averaged.

The Skyhawks and Golden Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anaya Brown is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Shae Littleford is averaging 12.8 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Peyton Carter averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Keeley Carter is shooting 51.2% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

