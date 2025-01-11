Tennessee Tech plays SIU-Edwardsville on 5-game win streak

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-7, 4-1 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-6, 3-2 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-7, 4-1 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-6, 3-2 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech seeks to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against SIU-Edwardsville.

The Cougars are 6-1 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville ranks sixth in the OVC with 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Jo Valrie averaging 7.0.

The Golden Eagles are 4-1 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech is 4-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

SIU-Edwardsville scores 72.3 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 74.3 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech scores 8.2 more points per game (73.3) than SIU-Edwardsville gives up to opponents (65.1).

The Cougars and Golden Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

Jaylon Johnson is averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.