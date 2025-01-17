Tennessee Tech plays Little Rock, seeks 8th straight home win

Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 6-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (11-5, 5-2 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 6-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (11-5, 5-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts Little Rock aiming to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-0 at home. Tennessee Tech leads the OVC in rebounding, averaging 35.1 boards. Anna Walker leads the Golden Eagles with 6.9 rebounds.

The Trojans are 6-1 in OVC play. Little Rock is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

Tennessee Tech scores 69.1 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 66.9 Little Rock gives up. Little Rock has shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Carter is averaging 11.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Faith Lee is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 64.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.