Tennessee Tech hosts Morehead State following White’s 23-point game

Morehead State Eagles (8-6, 3-0 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-7, 2-1 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (8-6, 3-0 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-7, 2-1 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Tennessee Tech after Kenny White Jr. scored 23 points in Morehead State’s 70-68 win over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-0 at home. Tennessee Tech averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Eagles are 3-0 in conference games. Morehead State is fifth in the OVC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by White averaging 4.8.

Tennessee Tech averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Morehead State gives up. Morehead State has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Layton is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 9.1 points.

White is shooting 50.6% and averaging 14.5 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

