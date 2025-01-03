Tennessee Tech hosts Marquez and Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (6-7, 1-2 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (8-4, 2-1 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (6-7, 1-2 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (8-4, 2-1 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State faces Tennessee Tech after Aileen Marquez scored 23 points in Morehead State’s 79-65 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Golden Eagles are 5-0 in home games. Tennessee Tech is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 1-2 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is second in the OVC scoring 72.3 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

Tennessee Tech averages 69.7 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 70.6 Morehead State gives up. Morehead State has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reghan Grimes is averaging 13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Golden Eagles.

Katie Novik is averaging 14.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and three steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.