Tennessee Tech hosts Marquez and Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (6-7, 1-2 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (8-4, 2-1 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Tennessee Tech after Aileen Marquez scored 23 points in Morehead State’s 79-65 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-0 at home. Tennessee Tech averages 14.8 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Peyton Carter with 3.7.

The Eagles are 1-2 against OVC opponents. Morehead State ranks third in the OVC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Michelle Ugwah averaging 2.1.

Tennessee Tech scores 69.7 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 70.6 Morehead State allows. Morehead State scores 9.5 more points per game (72.3) than Tennessee Tech gives up to opponents (62.8).

The Golden Eagles and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reghan Grimes is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Golden Eagles.

Ugwah is averaging 6.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

