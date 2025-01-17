Tennessee Tech hosts Lawson and Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (10-7, 4-2 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-9, 4-3 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces Tennessee Tech after Johnathan Lawson scored 28 points in Little Rock’s 73-71 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-1 in home games. Tennessee Tech gives up 74.0 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Trojans are 4-2 in OVC play. Little Rock is sixth in the OVC with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Mwani Wilkinson averaging 6.6.

Tennessee Tech averages 72.3 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 68.4 Little Rock allows. Little Rock has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Trojans meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Johnson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc.

Lawson is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

