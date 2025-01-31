Tennessee Tech heads to Southern Indiana for conference showdown

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (11-11, 6-5 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-12, 4-7 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m.…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (11-11, 6-5 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-12, 4-7 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes Southern Indiana and Tennessee Tech will play on Saturday.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 7-3 in home games. Southern Indiana averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Golden Eagles are 6-5 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech allows 74.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

Southern Indiana is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayland Randall is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Damoni Harrison is averaging 15.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games.

Jaylon Johnson is scoring 12.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Golden Eagles. Daniel Egbuniwe is averaging 9.6 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.