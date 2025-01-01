Tennessee Tech faces Southern Indiana after Johnson’s 33-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-7, 1-2 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-7, 1-1 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-7, 1-2 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-7, 1-1 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech plays Southern Indiana after Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 33 points in Tennessee Tech’s 95-75 victory against the Milligan Buffs.

The Golden Eagles are 4-0 in home games. Tennessee Tech ranks ninth in the OVC with 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Johnson averaging 6.7.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 1-2 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

Tennessee Tech averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Screaming Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Jayland Randall is averaging 15.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Screaming Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

