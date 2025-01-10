Tennessee State visits McCowan and Western Illinois

Tennessee State Tigers (4-11, 0-5 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-7, 1-4 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State Tigers (4-11, 0-5 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-7, 1-4 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays Tennessee State after Raegan McCowan scored 21 points in Western Illinois’ 73-60 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Leathernecks have gone 3-3 at home. Western Illinois ranks second in the OVC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by McCowan averaging 5.8.

The Tigers are 0-5 in conference matchups. Tennessee State gives up 74.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.3 points per game.

Western Illinois’ average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State has shot at a 37.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Meadows is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 8.5 points.

Somah Kamara is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

