Tennessee State visits Holman and Little Rock

Tennessee State Tigers (5-15, 1-9 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (9-10, 7-3 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays Tennessee State after Jordan Holman scored 27 points in Little Rock’s 70-68 loss to the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

The Trojans are 5-3 in home games. Little Rock ranks sixth in the OVC in team defense, allowing 66.9 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Tigers are 1-9 in OVC play. Tennessee State is third in the OVC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Lyric Cole averaging 3.2.

Little Rock averages 61.6 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 73.8 Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State’s 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Little Rock has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

The Trojans and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Lee is shooting 39.3% and averaging 16.2 points for the Trojans. Holman is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cole is averaging 7.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Saniah Parker is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 62.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

