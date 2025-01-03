Tennessee State takes on Little Rock, aims to break 3-game skid

Little Rock Trojans (8-5, 2-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-10, 0-3 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (8-5, 2-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-10, 0-3 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Tigers play Little Rock.

The Tigers have gone 4-2 at home. Tennessee State is the OVC leader with 40.6 rebounds per game led by Ahmir Langlais averaging 6.6.

The Trojans are 2-0 in OVC play. Little Rock ranks third in the OVC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Tennessee State scores 79.3 points, 11.6 more per game than the 67.7 Little Rock allows. Little Rock has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

The Tigers and Trojans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Weston is averaging 17.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

Mwani Wilkinson is averaging 14.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 78.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

