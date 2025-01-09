Tennessee State plays Lindenwood (MO) on 8-game road slide

Tennessee State Tigers (4-10, 0-4 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (7-6, 3-1 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Tennessee State Tigers (4-10, 0-4 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (7-6, 3-1 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State will try to stop its eight-game road skid when the Tigers play Lindenwood (MO).

The Lions have gone 5-2 at home. Lindenwood (MO) is 3-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 0-4 in conference matchups. Tennessee State allows 74.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.1 points per game.

Lindenwood (MO) averages 65.5 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 74.6 Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Lindenwood (MO) allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mykayla Cunningham is averaging 7.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Lions.

Lyric Cole is averaging 6.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

