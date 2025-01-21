Tennessee State hosts UT Martin following Weston’s 20-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (9-10, 5-3 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-12, 3-5 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (9-10, 5-3 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-12, 3-5 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts UT Martin after Brandon Weston scored 20 points in Tennessee State’s 84-65 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 6-3 in home games. Tennessee State is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

The Skyhawks are 5-3 in OVC play. UT Martin scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Tennessee State makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than UT Martin has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). UT Martin averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Tennessee State allows.

The Tigers and Skyhawks meet Tuesday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weston is averaging 16.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Tigers.

Josue Grullon is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 14.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.