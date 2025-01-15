Tennessee State hosts Taylor and SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-6, 4-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (6-11, 2-4 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-6, 4-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (6-11, 2-4 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits Tennessee State after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 25 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 67-59 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Tigers are 5-2 on their home court. Tennessee State leads the OVC in rebounding, averaging 40.0 boards. Brandon Weston paces the Tigers with 5.5 rebounds.

The Cougars have gone 4-2 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Tennessee State averages 78.8 points, 14.0 more per game than the 64.8 SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 71.9 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 74.7 Tennessee State allows.

The Tigers and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justus Jackson is averaging 8.4 points for the Tigers.

Taylor is scoring 18.0 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

