Tennessee State hosts Eastern Illinois following Webb’s 20-point outing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-6, 7-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-13, 0-7 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-6, 7-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-13, 0-7 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces Eastern Illinois after Aaniya Webb scored 20 points in Tennessee State’s 76-70 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Tigers have gone 3-3 in home games. Tennessee State allows 75.1 points and has been outscored by 11.6 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 7-0 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois gives up 63.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Tennessee State is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 61.2 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 75.1 Tennessee State allows.

The Tigers and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniah Parker averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 23.8% from beyond the arc.

Charita Lewis is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 62.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 63.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.