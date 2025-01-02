Tennessee State hosts Best and Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-8, 1-1 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-8, 0-2 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-8, 1-1 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-8, 0-2 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on Tennessee State after Zoe Best scored 22 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 102-50 victory against the William Woods Owls.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 in home games. Tennessee State is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.0 turnovers per game.

The Redhawks have gone 1-1 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

Tennessee State averages 63.2 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 74.7 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Tennessee State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lyric Cole is averaging 5.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

Best is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Redhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

