Tennessee State faces UT Martin on home slide

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-12, 4-4 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-14, 0-8 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-12, 4-4 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-14, 0-8 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts UT Martin looking to stop its four-game home losing streak.

The Tigers have gone 3-4 at home. Tennessee State gives up 74.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.7 points per game.

The Skyhawks have gone 4-4 against OVC opponents. UT Martin has a 3-11 record against teams over .500.

Tennessee State’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Tennessee State allows.

The Tigers and Skyhawks match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniah Parker is averaging 10.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Tigers.

Anaya Brown is averaging 13.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 58.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

