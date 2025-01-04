Tennessee State faces Little Rock in conference showdown

Little Rock Trojans (8-5, 2-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-10, 0-3 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Little Rock Trojans (8-5, 2-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-10, 0-3 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Weston and Tennessee State host Johnathan Lawson and Little Rock in OVC play.

The Tigers are 4-2 on their home court. Tennessee State is the OVC leader with 40.6 rebounds per game led by Ahmir Langlais averaging 6.6.

The Trojans are 2-0 in conference games. Little Rock is eighth in the OVC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ante Beljan averaging 1.8.

Tennessee State makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Little Rock has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Little Rock averages 67.2 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 75.7 Tennessee State allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Trojans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justus Jackson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc.

Lawson is scoring 15.2 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 78.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

