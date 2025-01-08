Tennessee State faces Lindenwood (MO) on 6-game skid

Tennessee State Tigers (4-10, 0-4 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (7-6, 3-1 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Tennessee State Tigers (4-10, 0-4 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (7-6, 3-1 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State enters the matchup against Lindenwood (MO) after losing six games in a row.

The Lions are 5-2 on their home court. Lindenwood (MO) is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have gone 0-4 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State averages 18.9 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Lindenwood (MO)’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 63.5 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 65.8 Lindenwood (MO) gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann is scoring 11.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Lions.

Saniah Parker is shooting 25.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

