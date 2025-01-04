Tennessee State defeats Little Rock 95-86

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Travis Harper II’s 20 points helped Tennessee State defeat Little Rock 95-86 on Saturday night. Harper…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Travis Harper II’s 20 points helped Tennessee State defeat Little Rock 95-86 on Saturday night.

Harper shot 5 for 15 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (5-10, 1-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Ron Jessamy scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds and three blocks. Brandon Weston had 15 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line.

The Trojans (8-6, 2-1) were led in scoring by Ante Beljan, who finished with 33 points and 11 rebounds. Johnathan Lawson added 16 points, six assists and two steals for Little Rock. Mwani Wilkinson finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

These two teams both play Thursday. Tennessee State visits Lindenwood and Little Rock hosts Morehead State.

